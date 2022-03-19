Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Up 10.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) rose 10.5% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $57.57 and last traded at $57.57. Approximately 9,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 614,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.09.

Specifically, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 447,850 shares of company stock valued at $23,946,724. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average is $76.11. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Appian by 125.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,521,000 after purchasing an additional 750,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Appian by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 307,570 shares in the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP raised its holdings in Appian by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 217,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,735,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

