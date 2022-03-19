Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $135.14. 11,514,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,542,403. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.37 and a 200 day moving average of $141.21. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.66.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

