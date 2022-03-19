APx Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:APXIU) Short Interest Up 18.2% in February

APx Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:APXIU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $363,000.

Get APx Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of APXIU stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. APx Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APx Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APx Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.