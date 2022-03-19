Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Announces Earnings Results

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ APYX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,847. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13.

APYX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apyx Medical from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 426.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,990,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

