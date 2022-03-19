Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) PT Lowered to $12.00

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.94% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of APYX stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $254.49 million, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.00. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APYX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 69.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 125.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 289.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Apyx Medical (Get Rating)
Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).
