Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) PT Lowered to $12.00

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of APYX stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $254.49 million, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.00. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13.

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APYX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 69.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 125.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 289.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

