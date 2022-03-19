Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Maxim Group began coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBE opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58. Arbe Robotics has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $17.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARBE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

