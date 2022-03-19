Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,042 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 333.2% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BUG opened at $30.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.209 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

