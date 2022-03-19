Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $656,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDS opened at $25.14 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.