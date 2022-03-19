Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $163.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.