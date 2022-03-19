Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 5,666 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 296.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Arista Networks by 138.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after buying an additional 1,025,730 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after buying an additional 590,608 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 414,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,636,000 after buying an additional 302,241 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,151,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 46.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,185,000 after buying an additional 221,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,672 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $1,520,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $131.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.53 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.55 and its 200 day moving average is $119.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

