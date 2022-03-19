Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,517,000 after purchasing an additional 793,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 429,082 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $97,867,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.81.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $290.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.11. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $268.51 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.