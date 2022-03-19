Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of ARCO opened at $8.04 on Friday. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 798.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $783,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

