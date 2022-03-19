Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.69.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $13,015,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth $8,586,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 983,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at $4,585,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at $3,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

