Argon (ARGON) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Argon (ARGON) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Argon has a total market capitalization of $585,601.78 and $83,674.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Argon has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00045798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.93 or 0.07069072 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,853.49 or 0.99923037 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00032475 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,950,331 coins and its circulating supply is 72,142,278 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

