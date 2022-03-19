Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Announces Earnings Results

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.20% and a negative net margin of 594.94%.

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. 43,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,431. The firm has a market cap of $163.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.13. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

