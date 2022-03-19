Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 289.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL opened at $171.14 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.23.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.