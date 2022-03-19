Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIP traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $14.79. 109,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,394. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77. Arteris has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. Analysts forecast that Arteris will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

