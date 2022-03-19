Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artesian Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a market cap of $452.43 million, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.05. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.78%.

In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $94,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 6,750 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $322,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artesian Resources (Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.