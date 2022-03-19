Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after buying an additional 927,372 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after buying an additional 767,671 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,109,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,728,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,516,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AJG traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.37. 1,358,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $120.04 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

