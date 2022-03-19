Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,637 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arvinas by 38.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Arvinas by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 3.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 2.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARVN opened at $68.75 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Cowen started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $385,174.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,446 shares of company stock worth $4,426,923 over the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

