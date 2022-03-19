Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 1,359 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ASAN stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average of $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. The company had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,048,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,394,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

