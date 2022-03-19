Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.360-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.50 million-$115.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.91 million.Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.54.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.34. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.19 per share, with a total value of $20,047,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,425,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,750,000 shares of company stock worth $409,775,000 and sold 96,319 shares worth $5,945,358. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

