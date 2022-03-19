Ascendis Pharma A/S Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report released on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.20) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.63). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.49) EPS.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.91.

Shares of ASND opened at $117.44 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $96.97 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $1,347,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $5,216,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $30,195,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.