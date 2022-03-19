Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $197.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $197.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $117.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.79. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $96.97 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

