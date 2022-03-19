ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €845.00 by Berenberg Bank

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been given a €845.00 ($928.57) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($967.03) price objective on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($879.12) price objective on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €685.00 ($752.75) price objective on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,038.46) price target on ASML in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($857.14) price target on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €757.54 ($832.46).

Get ASML alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.