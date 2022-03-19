AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £105 ($136.54) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a £105 ($136.54) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £115 ($149.54) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.38) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £100 ($130.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($123.54) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,728.46 ($126.51).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at GBX 9,536 ($124.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,816.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,699.55. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 7,045 ($91.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,650 ($125.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. The firm has a market cap of £147.75 billion and a PE ratio of 1,563.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.89) per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.