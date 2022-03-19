Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Bank of America

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $1.25 to $1.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Athersys alerts:

Shares of ATHX opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. Athersys has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.98.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Athersys will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo bought 132,800 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $102,256.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Athersys in the 4th quarter worth about $4,624,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,444,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Athersys by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 661,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 339,060 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 335,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Athersys by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 557,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 292,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.