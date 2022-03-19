ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Shares of NYSE ATIP opened at $1.79 on Thursday. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 468,982 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,498,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

