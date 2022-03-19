Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 2,689 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NEM shares. upped their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $233,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.98.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

