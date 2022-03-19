Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 1,012 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,195,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after purchasing an additional 360,491 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,769 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $270.19 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $247.37 and a one year high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

