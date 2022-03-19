Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 10,108 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,108 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

