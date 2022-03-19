Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $490.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $71.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Copco (Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

