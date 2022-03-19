AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

NYSE T traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 65,865,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,142,248. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

