aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

LIFE stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $140.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.49.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 300,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 49,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

