Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Up to $22.31

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.31, but opened at $23.24. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 147 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AURA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.