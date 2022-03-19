Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,735,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,787. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.29 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

