Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.460-$6.830 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Griffin Securities lowered their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.85.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.30. 2,735,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,010. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $186.29 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

