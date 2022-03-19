Autonio Price Tops $0.0243 on Major Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $125,209.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00046980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.35 or 0.07071472 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,957.03 or 1.00054887 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

