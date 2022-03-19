Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Announces Earnings Results

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 708,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,855. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 11.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.04.
AVDL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
