Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Announces Earnings Results

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 708,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,855. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 11.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.04.

AVDL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 152,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 39,397 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

