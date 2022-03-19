Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avantor were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after buying an additional 2,937,760 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,315,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,015,000 after buying an additional 2,420,222 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,170,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,197,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,683,000 after buying an additional 2,178,637 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $2,422,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,548 shares of company stock worth $5,036,781. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

NYSE AVTR opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

