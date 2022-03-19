Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Avinger has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.71.
Avinger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avinger (AVGR)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.