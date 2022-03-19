Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Avinger has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avinger by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avinger by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avinger by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

