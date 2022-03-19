Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVAGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.930-$2.130 EPS.

NYSE:AVA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.69. 1,475,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,836. Avista has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Avista (NYSE:AVAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

AVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avista currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.33.

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Avista by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 51,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Avista by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 32,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

