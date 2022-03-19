AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Announces Earnings Results

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AVRO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 489,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.68. AVROBIO has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $13.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 219.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,381,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 949,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 73,323 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 44,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 35,451 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Europe cut their price objective on AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

About AVROBIO (Get Rating)

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.