Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Director David R. Epstein Acquires 26,178 Shares

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) Director David R. Epstein purchased 26,178 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AXLA opened at $2.79 on Friday. Axcella Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

