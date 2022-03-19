Axe Hits Market Cap of $72,540.35 (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Axe has a market cap of $72,540.35 and $33,570.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 37.1% higher against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

