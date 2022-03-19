Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Sells $2,641,000.00 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $2,641,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $57.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.35. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average of $59.56.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXNX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Axonics in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Axonics during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter worth about $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 13.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

