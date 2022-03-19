Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRWF traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. 109,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,761. Ayr Wellness has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $36.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYRWF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, dropped their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

