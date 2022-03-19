AZEK (AZEK) & The Competition Head to Head Survey

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AZEK to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get AZEK alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AZEK and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZEK 0 1 8 0 2.89 AZEK Competitors 115 659 779 38 2.47

AZEK currently has a consensus target price of $50.44, suggesting a potential upside of 74.67%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 29.74%. Given AZEK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AZEK is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of AZEK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of AZEK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AZEK and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AZEK $1.18 billion $93.15 million 45.13 AZEK Competitors $2.45 billion $147.20 million 18.84

AZEK’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AZEK. AZEK is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

AZEK has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZEK’s peers have a beta of 2.16, suggesting that their average share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AZEK and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZEK 8.13% 10.30% 6.85% AZEK Competitors 3.80% 1.98% 4.66%

Summary

AZEK beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.