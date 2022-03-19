Azuki (AZUKI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18,685.00

Azuki (AZUKI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $255,182.75 and $18,685.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

