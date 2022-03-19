B. Riley Lowers CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Price Target to $11.00

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTBC opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.96.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CareCloud by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CareCloud by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

